Claire’s Life: Covering the Red Carpet at Emerge NYFW’s 15th Annual Show Featuring Danessa Myricks, Eva Marcille, Chaka Khan, and More!

Last night, I closed out NYFW as the red carpet host for Emerge NYFW’s fashion show, toasting to the powerhouse Dionne Williams on 15 years of Emerge NYFW.

Dionne always assembles fashion industry icons for her events, so I was honored to get the chance to interview FUBU’s J. Alexander Martin, the icon Karl Kani, Atiba Newsome, and honorees Danessa Myricks and Eva Marcille, among others, as well as witness style icon Chaka Khan get her flowers.

The show itself was fantastic, and I was thrilled to see amazing designs from Makarassi Couture, LeTwa Fashion Collection, Fort Mose 1738 Brand, and of course, Karl Kani.

Thank you, Dionne, for always including me and giving me amazing opportunities. Wishing you many, many more years of success!

Look: Lapointe



Makeup: Dluxe Lookss



Photo Credit: @caz.________



Video: @jaynextdoor