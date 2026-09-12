Michelle Obama Wore a Brown Ferragamo Leather-Trim Jersey Maxi Dress at the 25th Anniversary of September 11

Former First Lady Michelle Obama attended the 25th anniversary commemoration of the September 11 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum alongside her husband, former President Barack Obama.

For the occasion, she wore a brown Ferragamo leather-trim jersey maxi dress. The design featured distinctive leather detailing along the neckline and sleeves.

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The couple joined former presidents, first ladies, and other political leaders in honoring the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

Photo Credit: Getty Images