Michelle Obama Wore a Brown Ferragamo Leather-Trim Jersey Maxi Dress at the 25th Anniversary of September 11

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Former First Lady Michelle Obama attended the 25th anniversary commemoration of the September 11 attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum alongside her husband, former President Barack Obama.

Michelle Obama Wore A Brown Ferragamo Leather Trim Jersey Maxi Dress At The 25th Anniversary Of September 11 Image 1789178918 2

For the occasion, she wore a brown Ferragamo leather-trim jersey maxi dress. The design featured distinctive leather detailing along the neckline and sleeves.

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The couple joined former presidents, first ladies, and other political leaders in honoring the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

Michelle Obama Wore A Brown Ferragamo Leather Trim Jersey Maxi Dress At The 25th Anniversary Of September 11 Image 1789178918 5

Photo Credit: Getty Images

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