Michelle Obama, Gabrielle Union, Oprah Winfrey, and More Celebrities Attend the Grand Opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago

The grand opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago drew a star-studded crowd on June 18, 2026, with former presidents, celebrities, and cultural figures gathering to mark the historic occasion.

Michelle Obama made a polished fashion statement for the event, wearing a Thom Browne grey tweed fringe jacket and matching skirt, styled by her longtime collaborator Meredith Koop.

Gabrielle Union arrived in a grey Giorgio Armani Spring 2026 RTW double-breasted blazer and strapless rosette-adorned bustier.

Oprah Winfrey opted for a Brunello Cucinelli suit paired with $620 Tom Ford 62MM Butterfly Sunglasses.

Mellody Hobson attended alongside husband George Lucas, wearing a Chanel black leather jacket.

The Obama family made a rare public appearance together, with Sasha Obama wearing a white one-shoulder bouclé set with a brown leather belt, and Malia Obama in a grey blazer and mini skirt.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / WGN News