Michelle Obama Wore a Custom Acne Studios FW26 Pencil Skirt Featuring a Portrait of Her Late Mother Marian Robinson at the Obama Presidential Center Opening in Chicago

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Michelle Obama made a meaningful fashion statement at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, choosing a look that doubled as a tribute to her late mother, Marian Robinson.

4 Michelle Obama Wore A Custom Acne Studios FW26 Pencil Skirt Featuring A Portrait Of Her Late Mother Marian Robinson At The Obama Presidential Center Opening In Chicago

The former first lady wore a custom Acne Studios FW26 RTW pencil skirt bearing a sepia portrait of her mother as a young woman, paired with a dark short-sleeve top and accessorized with Spinelli Kilcollin and Yvonne Leon jewelry. The look was styled by her longtime collaborator Meredith Koop. See the original skirt on the runway below:

2 Michelle Obama Wore A Custom Acne Studios FW26 Pencil Skirt Featuring A Portrait Of Her Late Mother Marian Robinson At The Obama Presidential Center Opening In Chicago

Obama was joined on stage by former President Barack Obama as the couple addressed stakeholders at the historic event. Her choice to honor her mother through her clothing added a deeply personal dimension to the occasion.

1 Michelle Obama Wore A Custom Acne Studios FW26 Pencil Skirt Featuring A Portrait Of Her Late Mother Marian Robinson At The Obama Presidential Center Opening In Chicago

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