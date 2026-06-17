Michelle Obama Wore a Custom Acne Studios FW26 Pencil Skirt Featuring a Portrait of Her Late Mother Marian Robinson at the Obama Presidential Center Opening in Chicago

Michelle Obama made a meaningful fashion statement at the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois, choosing a look that doubled as a tribute to her late mother, Marian Robinson.

The former first lady wore a custom Acne Studios FW26 RTW pencil skirt bearing a sepia portrait of her mother as a young woman, paired with a dark short-sleeve top and accessorized with Spinelli Kilcollin and Yvonne Leon jewelry. The look was styled by her longtime collaborator Meredith Koop. See the original skirt on the runway below:

Obama was joined on stage by former President Barack Obama as the couple addressed stakeholders at the historic event. Her choice to honor her mother through her clothing added a deeply personal dimension to the occasion.

What do you think?