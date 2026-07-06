Top 5 Moments from Essence Fest 2026: Michelle Obama in Proenza Schouler, Brandy in Red Jovana Louis, Cardi B’s Performance Looks, and more!

Today is the final day of Essence Fest, 2026!

While I personally wasn’t there, Fashion Bomb Daily had reporters on the ground to report on stylish moments. Take a look at some highlights!

1.Cardi B on Night One

Cardi B kicked off night 1 in a series of wow worthy looks.

She always knows how to slay!

2. Michelle Obama in Proenza Schouler

For her highly anticipated appearance at Essence Festival, Michelle Obama took the stage in a black sleeveless Proenza Schouler midi dress featuring dramatic feather and eyelet embellishment cascading down the skirt, paired with black pointed-toe pumps. Styled by Thomas Christos, the former First Lady looked polished and powerful as she engaged with Keke Palmer and the crowd, generating one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the weekend.

3.Brandy in Jovana Louis

Brandy made a regal statement while accepting the Legend Award at the ESSENCE Women in Music event.

The singer wore a striking custom red gown by Jovana Louis, complete with a matching pillbox hat and opera gloves, creating a bold monochromatic look. Styled by Ashley Sean Thomas, Brandy’s ensemble was a sophisticated nod to timeless glamour and one of the standout fashion moments of ESSENCE Festival.

4.Tisha Campbell in H&M

Tisha Campbell joined Bevy Smith in conversation at Bevy’s annual H&M brunch, where she and her son coordinated in stylish H&M looks. The actress looked radiant in an all-white ensemble as the pair made a fashionable appearance together.

5. Normani and Ryan Destiny Backstage

Fashion Bomb Daily caught up with Normani and Ryan Destiny backstage at Essence Festival, where the longtime friends opened up about navigating the industry together and detailed their patriotic Fourth of July looks. Normani stepped out in Dsquared2, turning heads with a festive yet fashion-forward ensemble. The pair’s candid conversation offered a refreshing glimpse into what it looks like to build and sustain a genuine friendship in Hollywood.

What was your favorite moment from Essence Fest? Let us know below!

*We need to take a special moment for Ms. Patti Labelle, who said she loves fashion, and never leaves home in jogging pants or jeans.

We love an elegant queen!

Videos: @FreshMadeit/ Ashley Dunn/OhBrezzy/Essence