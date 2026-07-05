Are You at ESSENCE Fest? Shop Upper Atmosphere at We Love Us Marketplace Today!

Fashion lovers attending ESSENCE Festival this year have a new destination on their list: Upper Atmosphere, one of the standout fashion booths inside the We Love Us Marketplace.

The multi-brand shopping experience brings together premium designers, luxury labels, and Black emerging designers under one roof, offering trend-driven fashion alongside plus-size styles for both women and men. The curation reflects a growing demand for retail spaces that celebrate diversity in both design talent and body representation.

Shoppers can expect everything from statement pieces to everyday essentials, giving festival-goers the chance to elevate their wardrobe while discovering new names in the industry. Whether searching for a bold festival look or investing in a timeless designer find, the booth has positioned itself as a central style stop for the weekend.

Guests who mention Fashion Bomb Daily at the booth will receive a complimentary gift with their purchase, while supplies last.

Upper Atmosphere can be found at the We Love Us Marketplace at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Upper Atmosphere