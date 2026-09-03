Naomi Osaka Turns the US Open Into a Runway in Evisu, Who Decides War, and Timberland

Naomi Osaka has made it clear that the US Open is as much a runway as it is a battleground, delivering standout style both on and off the court throughout the 2026 tournament.

Ahead of her time on the court, Osaka turned practice into her own runway moment. She wore an Evisu hat, $2,057 Who Decides War Ultra Flare Distressed Denim jeans, a No Faith Studios jacket, a Nike bag, and a Supreme x Maison Margiela x Timberland shoe collaboration, proving her style sensibility extends well beyond match day.

She paid tribute to Allen Iverson in cornrows and a custom Who Decides War look, commissioned by Law Roach.

She kicked off the US Open Fashion in a DelaVali dress and Bottega Veneta fuzzy mules.

Which look is your favorite?

📸 @seebasschin