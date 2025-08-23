Naomi Osaka Stuns in Full Olive Green Ferragamo Look with Alexis Bittar Jewelry on the Today Show

Tennis champion Naomi Osaka brought her signature poise and fashion-forward style to the Today Show.

The four-time Grand Slam winner sat down for her appearance in a chic ensemble from Ferragamo, styled by celebrity stylist KJ Moody. The structured dress in a muted olive tone featured utility-inspired detailing and a belted waist, balancing elegance with a modern edge.

Osaka completed the look with bold Alexis Bittar jewelry, including sculptural silver hoops that added a touch of shine to the monochromatic palette. Her accessories, paired with Ferragamo’s statement heels and coordinating handbag, elevated the outfit into a polished yet daring red carpet-worthy moment. The star’s sleek, softly waved hair and natural glam tied the look together, highlighting her effortless beauty.

With her striking Ferragamo fit and statement jewelry, Osaka once again proved her ability to command attention both on and off the court. Her Today Show appearance blended power dressing with runway-inspired elements, making this look one of her most memorable media moments.

Thoughts?

📸: IG/Reproduction



































Naomi Osaka Stuns in Full Ferragamo Look with Alexis Bittar Jewelry on the Today ShowTennis champion Naomi Osaka brought her signature poise and fashion-forward style to the Today Show on August 18, 2025. The four-time Grand Slam winner sat down for her appearance in a chic ensemble from Ferragamo, styled by celebrity stylist KJ Moody. The structured dress in a muted olive tone featured utility-inspired detailing and a belted waist, balancing elegance with a modern edge.Osaka completed the look with bold Alexis Bittar jewelry, including sculptural silver hoops that added a touch of shine to the monochromatic palette. Her accessories, paired with Ferragamo’s statement heels and coordinating handbag, elevated the outfit into a polished yet daring red carpet-worthy moment. The star’s sleek, softly waved hair and natural glam tied the look together, highlighting her effortless beauty.With her striking Ferragamo fit and statement jewelry, Osaka once again proved her ability to command attention both on and off the court. Her Today Show appearance blended power dressing with runway-inspired elements, making this look one of her most memorable media moments. Thoughts?📸: IG/Reproduction