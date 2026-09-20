Kim Kardashian, Oprah, Kerry Washington & More A-Listers Attend Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night Gala

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art officially opened its doors with a glittering opening night gala in Los Angeles, drawing an A-list crowd of actors, musicians, and cultural icons.

Kim Kardashian stepped out with boyfriend and evening co-chair Lewis Hamilton, the two flying in from London for the occasion. The couple coordinated in Yves Saint Laurent, with Kardashian wearing an archival gown from the label’s Fall 2004 collection.

Kris Jenner attended in a Chanel Blue 23C Monte Carlo sequin double-breasted coat, accompanied by Corey Gamble.

Oprah Winfrey arrived in Ralph Lauren and posed for photos with Gayle King and Lucas Museum co-founder Mellody Hobson.

Kerry Washington dazzled in Wiederhoeft Spring/Summer 2026 RTW, a rose sequined corset gown with an olive skirt, paired with Le Vian jewelry.

Janelle Monáe wore Antonio Grimaldi Spring/Summer 2026 RTW, a sheer black beaded gown with horizontal pearl-and-bead striping, also accessorized with Le Vian jewelry.

Tracee Ellis Ross brought texture to the carpet in a Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2026 shaggy fur-textured coat and gown, styled by Karla Welch.

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts brought a touch of romance to the evening, with Deborah in a Valentino Garavani Bow Crystal Heart Sheer Sleeve Wool Mini Dress.

Also in attendance were Tyler Perry and Samuel L. Jackson, joining the star-studded crowd celebrating the museum’s long-awaited opening.

Photo Credit: @lucasmuseum

KEYWORDS: Lucas Museum Narrative Art Opening Night Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton Oprah Kerry Washington Janelle Monae Doja Cat Tracee Ellis Ross Camila Alves Al Roker