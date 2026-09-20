Beyoncé Wore A Black Sheer Embellished Elie Saab Gown for Jay-Z’s HBO Documentary

Beyoncé made a striking appearance in a sheer, sequin-embellished black gown by Elie Saab for the premiere of Jay-Z’s HBO documentary.

The gown featured an off-the-shoulder silhouette, a fitted bodice, and a dramatic train, all covered in shimmering black sequin embroidery over sheer panels.

The look was styled by Ty Hunter. Beyoncé’s hair was done by Neal Farinah using Cecred, while her makeup was handled by Kole Mua.

Jay-Z accompanied her, dressed in a classic black tuxedo with a white bow tie.

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Photo Credit: Beyonce.com