Fashion Bomb Daily and Billionaire Beauty Brand Co-Host Paris Fashion Week Kick-Off Dinner at La Baia

Fashion Bomb Daily and Billionaire Beauty Brand came together last night to co-host an exclusive Paris Fashion Week kick-off dinner at La Baia, one of the city’s newest hotspots. The evening brought together fashion insiders, influencers, and tastemakers for an unforgettable night of style and celebration.

The dinner marked the official launch of Billionaire Beauty teas, created by hairstylist Inarbi Nicole.

Specially formulated to promote hair growth, improve skin clarity, and enhance focus, the teas are as beneficial as they are flavorful. Guests had the opportunity to sip and savor while toasting to innovation and beauty.

Designers, creatives, and industry voices like Karen Blanchard, Christophe Guillaume, and more filled the room, sharing in a night of networking, laughter, and connection as Paris Fashion Week began. The atmosphere was chic, celebratory, and distinctly global, underscoring Fashion Bomb Daily’s commitment to creating spaces where fashion and culture intersect.

For the evening, I wore a dress from Lagos-based label M.S.O. Lagos, paired with hair by Becky with the Good Hair installed by Sephora and makeup by Maquilleuse Pro Lilli.

With this co-hosted dinner, Fashion Bomb Daily and Billionaire Beauty Brand set the tone for a dynamic Paris Fashion Week season filled with style, innovation, and community.

Want Fashion Bomb Daily to cover your Paris Fashion Week event? Email book@clairesulmers.com

📸: Rock City Paris