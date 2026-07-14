Brand You Should Know: Self-Adore Brings Hand-Beaded Luxury to Resort Wear

Luxury resort wear is getting a handcrafted upgrade thanks to Self-Adore, a contemporary brand redefining vacation dressing with beautifully hand-beaded pieces that range from swimwear to dresses and customizable tops.

Founded by Anne Garipalli and Betina Afonso, Self-Adore blends artisanal craftsmanship with modern silhouettes, proving that intricate beadwork can be both beautiful and functional.

“What made it feel natural wasn’t just the aesthetic—it was the people behind the craft,” says Afonso. “When we began working with our artisans in India, we saw how much intention, technique, and precision go into true handwork. With the right foundation and construction, beadwork doesn’t have to be delicate. It can be strong, functional, and made for real life. That was the turning point for us.”

Already carried by Wolf & Badger and available at the Four Seasons Maldives, Self-Adore has become a go-to for travelers seeking elevated, statement-making resort wear. Whether you’re lounging poolside or heading to dinner after a day at the beach, the brand’s handcrafted designs effortlessly bridge the gap between fashion and function.

If you’re looking to invest in standout vacation pieces this season, Self-Adore is one brand to have on your radar.

See more and shop at www.self-adore.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Self-Adore

