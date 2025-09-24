Rihanna Debuts her Daughter Rocki Irish Mayers Wearing a Rose Gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Watch

The wait is over as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s daughter Rocki Irish Mayers has officially made her grand entrance into the world.

That’s right ya’ll after giving birth to two boys RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers, Rihanna has finally given birth to a baby girl who is glowing with life.

Rihanna, who’s first name is Robin, and A$AP Rocky‘s being Rakim, have chosen to maintain alliterative naming with their children ensuring that all of their names begin with the letter “R.”

The ‘Fenty‘ founder who usually makes the media and fans wait months before seeing her children after giving birth, couldn’t wait to share her new bundle of joy. Fashion Bomb daily was one of the first media outlets to suspect RiRi was having a girl, and it’s quite evident that we were right on the money.

For the surprising debut, Rihanna had a pink theme going with baby Rocki in a pink onesie with pink socks, and Rihanna sporting a 18k rose gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Watch that had a pink face. The $100,000 watch featured a bold design with refined craftsmanship, and was adorned with the iconic “Grande Tapisserie” pattern.

Perhaps there couldn’t have been a watch more fitting than the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Watch for such a special occasion. Rihanna naturally exudes prestige and royalty so we can’t wait to see her mini me Rocki Irish Mayers follow in her glamorous footsteps.

Congratulations Rihanna & A$AP Rocky!

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction