Ciara, Teyana Taylor, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, and More Live it Up at Michael Rubin’s Annual White Party

The stars were out in full force as Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin hosted his annual White Party in the Hamptons, one of the most exclusive celebrity gatherings of the summer.

As expected, the guest list was packed with music, sports, fashion, and entertainment’s biggest names, all embracing the evening’s signature all-white dress code.

Ciara turned heads in a flirty white mini dress that highlighted her effortless glamour, while Teyana Taylor delivered another fashion-forward moment in a striking ensemble, accessorized by a Schiaparelli bag.

The evening also attracted a who’s who of celebrities, including Dj Khaled, Lenny S, Jay Z, and more, making it one of the most talked-about events of the holiday weekend.

Known for bringing together leaders across entertainment, business, sports, and culture, Michael Rubin’s annual White Party has become one of the season’s most coveted invitations. Beyond the glamorous fashion moments, the event serves as a unique networking opportunity where industry heavyweights gather in a relaxed setting to celebrate the start of summer.

Naturally, the fashion didn’t disappoint. Guests embraced everything from dramatic gowns and tailored suiting to breezy resort-inspired looks, all staying true to the evening’s elegant all-white theme.

Press play to see some of the best looks from Michael Rubin’s 2026 White Party. Whose ensemble gets your vote for best dressed?

Photo Credit: Instagram