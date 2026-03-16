Best Dressed at the 2026 Oscars: Michael B Jordan Wins Best Actor in Louis Vuitton , Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee in Gold Laquan Smith, Teyana Taylor in Chanel, and more!

The 2026 Academy Awards brought a night of cinematic achievement and standout fashion, with Hollywood’s biggest names delivering memorable red carpet moments. From sharply tailored menswear to shimmering gowns, several stars stood out for their refined style choices throughout the evening. Michael B. Jordan celebrated a major career milestone, while Tonya Lewis Lee, Kylie Jenner, Teyana Taylor, and Danielle Brooks delivered some of the night’s most striking looks.

Below, see the stars who topped our Best Dressed list.

1. Michael B. Jordan in Louis Vuitton

Michael B. Jordan took home Best Actor while wearing a sleek black Louis Vuitton suit featuring a structured band-collar jacket and streamlined tailoring. The minimalist design was elevated with subtle detailing and polished black shoes, creating a sharp and modern take on awards-season menswear.

2. Tonya Lewis Lee in LaQuan Smith



Spike Lee posed with wife Tonya Lewis Lee at the Oscars, carrying a statement Runyaro bag and wearing Off-White x Air Jordan 4 “Sail” sneakers with a plaid blazer, bow tie, and purple hat. Tonya Lewis Lee stood out in a custom gold sequined LaQuan Smith gown featuring a high neckline, sculpted cutout bodice, and a fitted column silhouette that shimmered under the lights, finished with metallic accessories that complemented the look.

3. Kylie Jenner in Schiaparelli

Kylie Jenner attended the ceremony in a black Schiaparelli couture gown featuring a glossy satin base with sheer embellished panels and intricate beading. The fitted silhouette and delicate straps created a dramatic evening look that referenced the brand’s couture runway presentation.

4. Teyana Taylor in Chanel

Teyana Taylor opted for a black Chanel gown combining a sheer embellished bodice with a dramatic feathered skirt and extended train. The design mixed texture and sparkle, creating a bold statement that balanced classic couture elements with theatrical flair.

5. Danielle Brooks in Georges Hobeika

Danielle Brooks wore a champagne-toned Georges Hobeika gown featuring a deep neckline, sculpted bodice, and draped skirt with a high slit. The satin fabric and elongated train created a statuesque silhouette, complemented by diamond jewelry and soft glam styling.

The 2026 Oscars red carpet delivered an impressive range of looks—from modern tailoring to shimmering couture. These stars stood out for their memorable style moments on one of Hollywood’s biggest nights.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Boko Cecile

Whose look was your favorite?