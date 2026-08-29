Cardi B Wore Meji Meji and Vintage Dior in Her New “A Ha” Music Video

Cardi B is back with a new music video for her single “A Ha,” and as always, the styling is just as much of a moment as the song itself. Shot on a rain-drenched New York street, the video finds Cardi surrounded by a crew of dancers as she serves look after look in the downpour.

For one striking scene, Cardi wears a cutout mesh halter top layered over a graphic tank featuring an illustrated portrait, paired with a chain-link belt slung over blue high-waisted bottoms — a mix of pieces from Meji Meji, the Lagos-born, New York-raised brand founded by designer Tolu Oye.

Meji Meji describes itself as an Afrocentric label redefining Black style through storytelling, nostalgia, and culture, drawing on vintage African-American style, West African textile patterns, and the rhythms of Nollywood and Juju music. The brand has built its identity as what Oye calls “a living archive,” with each design functioning like a stamp in time pulled from family albums, vintage prints, and postcards.

Elsewhere in the video, Cardi incorporates vintage Dior into the wardrobe rotation, blending high fashion archival pieces with Meji Meji’s culturally rich, nostalgic aesthetic for a look that feels both elevated and rooted in heritage.

What do you think?

PHOTO CREDIT: @freshmadeit