Cardi B Performs with Kehlani in Brooklyn Wearing Chanel Metiers D’arts Magma Print Skirt Suit and Bag

Cardi B performed with Kehlani during her show in Brooklyn, joining the songstress for their song “Ring Ring,” wearing a Chanel Magma print skirt suit and bag.

She completed her look with Christian Louboutin heels and Chanel Bomb Accessories.



The look debuted in the brand’s Metiers D’Arts collection, which notoriously took place in a subway station in New York.

Matthieu Blazy has infused the brand with a youthful, fun energy, and this print was one of the most coveted from that season.

Cardi looks bomb as always!

What do you think? Hot! Or Hmm..?

Images: Fresh Made It