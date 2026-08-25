Cardi B Performs with Kehlani in Brooklyn Wearing Chanel Metiers D’arts Magma Print Skirt Suit and Bag

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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Cardi B performed with Kehlani during her show in Brooklyn, joining the songstress for their song “Ring Ring,” wearing a Chanel Magma print skirt suit and bag.

She completed her look with Christian Louboutin heels and Chanel Bomb Accessories.

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The look debuted in the brand’s Metiers D’Arts collection, which notoriously took place in a subway station in New York.

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Matthieu Blazy has infused the brand with a youthful, fun energy, and this print was one of the most coveted from that season.

Cardi B Performs With Kehlani In Brooklyn Wearing Chanel Metiers Darts Magma Print Skirt Suit And Bag Image 1787651002 11

Cardi looks bomb as always!

Cardi B Performs With Kehlani In Brooklyn Wearing Chanel Metiers Darts Magma Print Skirt Suit And Bag Image 1787651002 10

What do you think? Hot! Or Hmm..?

Cardi B Performs With Kehlani In Brooklyn Wearing Chanel Metiers Darts Magma Print Skirt Suit And Bag Image 1787651002 7

Images: Fresh Made It

Cardi B Performs With Kehlani In Brooklyn Wearing Chanel Metiers Darts Magma Print Skirt Suit And Bag Image 1787651002 6
8 Cardi B Performs With Kehlani In Brooklyn Wearing Chanel Metiers Darts Magma Print Skirt Suit And Bag
Cardi B Performs With Kehlani In Brooklyn Wearing Chanel Metiers Darts Magma Print Skirt Suit And Bag Image 1787651002 5

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