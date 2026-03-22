Fashion Credits from the Married to Medicine Season 12 Reunion: Toya Bush-Harris in Red Albina Dyla, Dr. Jackie in Elie Saab, Dr. Heavenly in Lena Berisha, and More!

The Married to Medicine Season 12 reunion brought the cast together in a unified display of red, with each woman interpreting the color through couture silhouettes, embellishment, and dramatic styling. From sculptural trains to sheer detailing, the looks balanced cohesion with individuality.

Take a look at the ensembles for the night:

Toya Bush-Harris wore a beaded halter gown by Albina Dyla, featuring cascading crystal strands and a plunging neckline. Styled by Mel Carnoahan, she paired the look with Christian Louboutin heels and diamond jewelry. Hair by Erica McCamey and makeup by George Miguel Arnone completed the look.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe opted for a custom embellished gown by Design by Hanan with a dramatic overskirt. Styled by Hanan’s Bridal, she finished the look with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and The BellaB Luxe jewelry. Hair by ShuCarra Cotchery and makeup by Arielle Wright.

Dr. Mimi Sanders chose an asymmetrical gown by Lena Berisha with a hip-high slit. Styled by Ryan Christopher, she paired the look with Sophia Webster heels and Tarja jewelry. Hair by Mke B2 and makeup by Vivrant Beauty.

Dr. Jackie Christie wore a halter gown by Elie Saab with fluid draping and a high slit. Styled by Daniel Hawkins, she paired the look with Tom Ford sandals and jewelry by With Clarity and Nadri. Hair by Rhondalyn Patterson and makeup by Joyua Gibson, with tailoring by Kemi Omoyosi.

Dr. Simone Whitmore appeared in a structured, embellished gown by Fashion House of Jazella Couture featuring strong shoulders and a plunging neckline. Styled by Marveale Williams, she completed the look with Christian Louboutin heels and ruby earrings. Hair by Yancey Edwards and makeup by Christopher Michael.

Quad Webb wore a long-sleeve draped gown by LSO Designs with a high slit and gathered waist detailing. Styled by Hollywood Larry, she paired the look with Christian Louboutin heels.

Hair by Q Hardy and makeup by Na’Chera Brown.

Dr. Heavenly Kimes wore a one-shoulder draped gown by Lena Berisha with embellishment and a thigh-high slit. Styled by Ryan Christopher, she paired the look with Nine West shoes and JoJos Atelier jewelry. Hair by Theo Barrett and makeup by Latisha Chancey.

Angel Love wore a one-shoulder embellished gown with a sculptural overskirt by Valdrin Sahiti, paired with Christian Louboutin heels. Hair by Allen Pazon, with makeup by Marlissa Monique.

MARRIED TO MEDICINE — Season:12 — Pictured: Brandi Milton — (Photo by: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo)

Brandi Milton wore a floral appliqué gown by Valdrin Sahiti with matching gloves, styled with jewelry by Erickson Beamon and a corset by Top Shelf Corsetry. Hair by Iyana Winfield and makeup by Rodney Jon.

Across the board, the cast embraced red through varied textures—sheer mesh, satin, sequins, and appliqué—creating a cohesive visual story while highlighting individual styling choices. Whose look was your favorite?

Photo Credit: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo