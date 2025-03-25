Kandi Burruss Attended Othello Broadway Opening Night in a Black Sheer Christian Siriano Gown

Kandi Burruss celebrated the Broadway opening of William Shakespeare’s Othello Sunday evening at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York, and she look absolutely exquisite in a black sheer number.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, co-produced the show with her husband Todd Tucker. The Broadway play which stars Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal has already grossed 2.8 million, setting a Broadway Box office record.

The opening night brought out a slew of celebrities including former President Biden, Jennifer Lopez, Samuel L. Jackson, Sherri Shepard, and Nia long among many more.

For the star-studded evening, Burruss showcased her hourglass shape in a tulle and sheer black Christian Siriano halter gown that was perfectly draped across her body and featured a dramatic peplum hem.

Celebrity Stylist Daniel Hawkins, who goes by @1800dhawk on Instagram, is responsible for this fabulous ensemble. Since Kandi and him have joined forces, she has looked the best that we’ve ever seen her look, which goes to show the power of a great stylist.

Her glam gave old Hollywood vibes with a finger-wave hairdo by Janel Smith. Kandi’s two-tone smokey eyeshadow was enhanced with feathery lashes, and a sun-kissed lip.

Since departing from the Real Housewives of Atlanta in February 2024, Kandi has been relentlessly on her grind. She’s the epitome of a go-getter who is always looking to expand her portfolio and diversify. Whether it be going on tour with Xscape, opening a restaurant or producing a Broadway show, Kandi is a bonafide business woman, and we love to see it!

A huge congratulations to Kandi Burruss on all her success!

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: @Sonejr