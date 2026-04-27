Taraji P. Henson in Brown Leather Jagne at Broadway’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone Opening Night

Taraji P. Henson attended the opening night of Broadway’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone wearing a custom brown leather gown by Jagne. The strapless design featured sculpted pleating at the bodice and a fitted silhouette that extended into a floor-length hem, styled by Kollin Carter.

The rich brown leather fabrication added structure and sheen, while the draped detailing across the waist created dimension throughout the look. She accessorized with diamond jewelry, including a choker necklace and drop earrings, complementing the neckline of the gown.

Her glam included makeup by Saisha Beecham, a warm-toned look with defined eyes and a neutral lip, paired with a short pixie cut styled by Tym Wallace. Nails by Custom T Nails completed the look.

Hot! Or Hmm..?

See more looks from the red carpet below:

📸: IG/Reproduction

🎥: @jpasc24