On the Scene at ExcelerateHer 2026 Night 2: Honoring Kandi Burruss, Cathy Hughes, Rosalind Brewer, and Esi Bracey in All-Black Fashion

On the Scene at ExcelerateHer 2026 Night 2, founded by Kim Blackwell, where sisterhood showed up in style as groups of friends stepped out in coordinated all-black looks for the “I’m Rooting for Everybody in Black” theme. From flowing dresses and tailored sets to textured fabrics and statement accessories, attendees embraced the elevated cocktail aesthetic together—demonstrating how style can reflect unity and community.

The evening honored a dynamic group of leaders and changemakers across industries, with honorees including Kandi Burruss, Cathy Hughes, Esi Bracey, and Rosalind Brewer—media personalities, executives, and entrepreneurs recognized for their impact and leadership.

Scroll through to see how attendees interpreted the all-black dress code through a range of silhouettes, fabrics, and coordinated group styling moments.

📸: Caz