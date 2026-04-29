On the Scene at ExcelerateHer 2026: Miami Nights Featuring Kim Blackwell, Simone Smith, MC Lyte, and More!

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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ExcelerateHer returned for its fourth year, bringing together a dynamic community of women across business, leadership, and culture for a multi-day experience rooted in connection, growth, and empowerment. Founded by marketing executive Kimberly Blackwell, the summit has evolved into a high-level gathering designed to advance women in business, wealth, and wellness—uniting entrepreneurs, executives, creatives, and changemakers under one roof. 

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More than just a conference, ExcelerateHer is built on the idea that collaboration, community, and access are key to unlocking new levels of success. The platform emphasizes mentorship, networking, and education—giving women the tools and relationships needed to scale their businesses and expand their influence. 

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While Kim Blackwell is known for her business acumen, she is equally recognized for her style. The conference reflects that sensibility, with themed evenings that invite attendees to express themselves through fashion. Kim tapped Fashion Bomb Daily to capture the style moments throughout the experience.

Claire Sulmers Kim Blackwell On The Scene At ExcelerateHer 2026 Miami Nights Featuring Kim Blackwell Simone Smith MC Lyte And More

The 2026 kickoff set the tone in true Miami fashion with a “Miami After Dark: Luxe Loungewear Edition” theme, where attendees embraced elevated ease with a glamorous twist. Think silk pajama sets, fluid satin slips, tailored robes, and statement dusters that flowed effortlessly with every step. The vibe struck a balance between comfort and sophistication, proving that loungewear can be just as impactful as traditional eveningwear when styled with intention.

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From monochromatic satin sets in rich burgundy tones to airy printed co-ords and shimmering slip dresses, guests leaned into textures that moved—silk, charmeuse, and lightweight fabrics that reflected the warm Miami night. Accessories remained minimal yet intentional, allowing the garments’ fluidity and silhouette to take center stage.

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The evening wasn’t just about fashion—it was about presence. Guests showed up ready to connect, celebrate, and step into rooms with purpose, embodying the very mission of ExcelerateHer: to create spaces where women can build, collaborate, and excel together.

Monique Rodriguez Arian Simone On The Scene At ExcelerateHer 2026 Miami Nights Featuring Kim Blackwell Simone Smith MC Lyte And More
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Scroll on for more style captured by Caz:

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Jenee Naylor
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Dr Amira
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Kim Blackwell in Gucci
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Stella Ringer
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Joy Fitzgerald
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Miss Lawrence
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Patricia Lewis
Simoe Smith On The Scene At ExcelerateHer 2026 Miami Nights Featuring Kim Blackwell Simone Smith MC Lyte And More Rotated
Simone Smith
Ovian Zayne On The Scene At ExcelerateHer 2026 Miami Nights Featuring Kim Blackwell Simone Smith MC Lyte And More Rotated
Jovian Zayne
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Ty Young
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MC Lyte
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Desiree Rogers, Psyche Terry, Tahaji Felder
Angelique Miles On The Scene At ExcelerateHer 2026 Miami Nights Featuring Kim Blackwell Simone Smith MC Lyte And More

Fierce! What do you think?

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Stay tuned for more stylish moments from ExcelerateHer 2026!

Images: Rodney Pointer

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