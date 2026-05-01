On the Scene at ExcelerateHer 2026 Final Night: Camo Chic Takes Over in Green, Khaki, and Utility-Inspired Fabrics

The final night of ExcelerateHer 2026 closed with a bold sartorial statement as attendees embraced the “Surviving & Thriving” theme, inspired by Destiny’s Child’s Survivor. The evening celebrated leadership, legacy, and culture—brought to life through fashion that reflected strength, resilience, and individuality.

Guests like Cookie Johnson, Tonya Winfield, Nina Cooper, and more arrived in camo-inspired ensembles, mixing military references with elevated styling. Camouflage prints appeared in a variety of interpretations, from full-length bodycon dresses to structured separates, while khaki tones and neutral palettes grounded the looks in a cohesive aesthetic. Utility silhouettes—featuring cargo pockets, zippers, and tailored fits—added dimension, offering a modern take on survival style.

Some attendees opted for monochromatic approaches, leaning into soft beige and sand hues with sculptural tailoring, while others embraced bold pattern play with head-to-toe camouflage. Statement dresses in stretch fabrics highlighted streamlined shapes, while coordinated sets and layered looks brought versatility and edge to the floor.

Groups of friends also leaned into the theme together, showcasing coordinated interpretations of camo chic—proving that style at ExcelerateHer is as much about community as it is about individuality. From elevated evening wear to casual utility-inspired looks, the range of fashion underscored the theme’s message: come dressed to survive, but styled to thrive.

Scroll on for more standout looks.

What do you think?

📸: @caz.________

*Press play for a word from Pastor Jamahl Bryant: