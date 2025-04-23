Tropical Luxe Takes Over Miami on Day 1 of the 2025 ExcelerateHer Conference

Fashion Bom bDaily touched down in sunny Miami for the highly anticipated ExcelerateHer Conference—and the the opening ceremony’s theme, Tropical Luxe, set the tone for a night of unforgettable fashion.

With a backdrop of palm trees and poolside elegance, the style brief called for a blend of Moroccan nights, Monaco glam, and St. Barths sophistication. The result? A stunning display of vibrant prints, flowing silhouettes, and statement accessories that brought the heat to South Florida.

Fashion-forward attendees including Dr. Amira Ogunleye, Luvvie Ajayi, Jovian Zayne, and more fully embraced the theme, arriving in looks that radiated confidence, culture, and couture. From bold florals to daring cutouts and luxe metallics, the fashion was nothing short of jaw-dropping. Whether in Tongoro dresses or strutting in Tom Ford statement heels, these bombshells knew how to own a moment.

At the heart of it all was Kim Blackwell, the visionary behind ExcelerateHer, whose signature blend of power and polish was on full display. Her leadership continues to inspire a movement of unstoppable women who are building businesses, breaking barriers, and doing it all in impeccable style. Kim and the ExcelerateHer team proved once again that fashion and empowerment go hand-in-hand.

As the conference continues, stay tuned for even more chic moments from ExcelerateHer 2025. With so many inspiring women in one place, the energy is magnetic—and the style is unmatched. We are, without a doubt, #UnstoppableTogether.

📸: Salvatore Demaio