ExcelerateHer 2025 Closes with a Denim-Fueled Celebration of Culture Featuring MC Lyte, Kim Blackwell, Crystal Renee, and More!

The final evening of ExcelerateHer 2025 wrapped with a powerful and fashion-forward bang during the Annual Celebration of Culture—a high-energy night themed Boots on the Ground, Denim on Denim. Guests embraced the dresscode with full force, turning the venue into a denim-drenched runway of individuality, confidence, and expression. The night was capped off with a dynamic performance by the legendary MC Lyte, whose presence brought the perfect blend of nostalgia and empowerment.

Style was in full effect as bombshells showed up in their fiercest denim looks, proving that fashion is always a form of self-expression.

ExcelerateHer founder Kim Blackwell stunned alongside MC Lyte, dressed in an enviable mix of Prada and Louis Vuitton—offering a masterclass in how to blend luxury with themed style. It was a fitting finale to a weekend filled with purpose, power, and polished looks.

In addition to the musical moment, guests were treated to fabulous makeovers by celebrity stylist J. Bolin, adding another layer of glam to an already unforgettable evening. The celebration also included a dynamic runway show featuring stunning designs by standout Black designers BruceGlen, Sergio Hudson, Undra Celeste New York, and Atelier Ndigo. Each collection brought its own take on modern elegance, culture, and craftsmanship.

As the night came to a close, the energy remained high and the message was clear—we are unstoppable together. From power panels to powerful fashion, ExcelerateHer 2025 ended on the perfect note: bold, united, and unapologetically stylish.

Images: Salvatore Demaio