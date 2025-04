Day 2 of #ExcelerateHer wrapped with a radiant dinner themed Living Our Lives Like We’re Golden. Guests stunned in gorgeous shades of yellow, gold, and orange—true reflections of joy and power. The evening featured an inspiring conversation between Kim Blackwell and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. In honor of her book Lovely One, guests dressed in golden tones to match the moment.

Take a look:

Khadeen and Dr. Amira

Claire Sulmers, Kim Blackwell, Tamika Mallory

Michele Ghee

Marsai Martin in Meshki

Angelique Miles

Bevy Smith, Marsai Martin, Kim Blackwell

Terri J. Vaughn

Stay tuned for more from ExcelerateHer 2025!

📸 by Salvatore DeMaio