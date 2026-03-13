Bomb Accessories: Kandi Burruss in Red with a Flore K NY Bag on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kandi Burruss made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in a red look styled by Daniel Hawkins with a standout accessory: a structured Viera handbag from Flore K NY.

The television personality and entrepreneur kept her ensemble polished and refined, allowing the bold color and clean silhouette of the outfit to take center stage while the bag added a modern finishing touch.

The Flore K NY handbag complemented the look with its sleek structure and minimal design, demonstrating how a statement accessory can elevate an already strong outfit. The emerging brand has been gaining attention for its contemporary aesthetic and versatile pieces that transition seamlessly from day to evening.

Paired with Kandi’s monochromatic red ensemble, the bag offered a subtle contrast while still maintaining a cohesive look. The structured shape and refined details made it an ideal accessory for a television appearance, balancing style with practicality.

Flore K NY continues to position itself as a brand to watch in the accessories space, with designs that emphasize clean lines, quality craftsmanship, and timeless appeal.

For those inspired by Kandi Burruss’ look, the featured bag is currently available to shop at FlorekNY.com.

Photo Credit: Sone Jr.