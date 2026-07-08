Claire’s Life: Day 2 at Paris Couture Week Wearing Alaia, Christian Louboutin, and Flore K NY

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Posted by Claire Sulmers
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So, before I came to Haute Couture week, I researched: What to Wear for Paris Couture:

I could find anything, however have seen quite a range while here. From tees and chinos to ball gowns! Honestly, in this heat, whatever people are most comfortable in works for me.

I wasn’t quite sure, so decided to bet on black, even if it’s faux leather!

IMG 6190 On The Scene Georges Chakra Couture FallWinter 202627 Show Review Held In Karl Lagerfelds Former Mansion Cardi B Wears Blue Runway Look Carei Suelmrs 1

We still must suffer sometimes. Yesterday, I attended the Aziz, Stephane Rolland, and Georges Chakra shows in an Alaia dress from my closet, Christian Louboutin Z pumps, and a Flore K NY croc bag.

CLAIRE DAY2 11On The Scene Georges Chakra Couture FallWinter 202627 Show Review Held In Karl Lagerfelds Former Mansion Cardi B Wears Blue Runway Look

I added my favorite Fendi frames (and an electric fan!) and was ready to take on the day.

CLAIRE DAY2 20On The Scene Georges Chakra Couture FallWinter 202627 Show Review Held In Karl Lagerfelds Former Mansion Cardi B Wears Blue Runway Look

Did I mention I’m having a great time while here? I love Paris! I was able to sleep in today, so I’m ready for other shows this evening.

CLAIRE DAY2 13On The Scene Georges Chakra Couture FallWinter 202627 Show Review Held In Karl Lagerfelds Former Mansion Cardi B Wears Blue Runway Look

What do you think?

IMG 6189 On The Scene Georges Chakra Couture FallWinter 202627 Show Review Held In Karl Lagerfelds Former Mansion Cardi B Wears Blue Runway Look Claire Sulmers 1 1

Images: @ItsBrunoAgain

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Posted by Claire Sulmers Posted on 1669 articles

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