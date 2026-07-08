Claire’s Life: Day 2 at Paris Couture Week Wearing Alaia, Christian Louboutin, and Flore K NY

So, before I came to Haute Couture week, I researched: What to Wear for Paris Couture:

I could find anything, however have seen quite a range while here. From tees and chinos to ball gowns! Honestly, in this heat, whatever people are most comfortable in works for me.

I wasn’t quite sure, so decided to bet on black, even if it’s faux leather!

We still must suffer sometimes. Yesterday, I attended the Aziz, Stephane Rolland, and Georges Chakra shows in an Alaia dress from my closet, Christian Louboutin Z pumps, and a Flore K NY croc bag.

I added my favorite Fendi frames (and an electric fan!) and was ready to take on the day.

Did I mention I’m having a great time while here? I love Paris! I was able to sleep in today, so I’m ready for other shows this evening.

What do you think?

Images: @ItsBrunoAgain