Latto Linked Up With Angel Reese Post-Game in Atlanta Wearing a Lemon Rowen Rose Set and Hermes Birkin Bag

Latto showed up in style for a post-game moment with Angel Reese in Atlanta.

The rapper linked up with the WNBA star courtside, wearing a Rowen Rose peplum belt-detail funnel neck jacket and high-rise fitted capri pants in lemon.

She accessorized with a purple Hermès Birkin bag, adding a pop of color to the all-lemon ensemble.

Angel Reese, fresh off the court in her game jersey, greeted Latto in what became one of the more talked-about courtside moments of the weekend.

Hot! Or Hmm..?

Get the look for less with this jacket and these pants.

Photo Credit: 🎥 @wnba