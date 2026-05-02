Mary J. Blige Vegas Residency Looks: Crystal-Embellished Fjolla Haxhismajli, Todd Fisher, and More!

Mary J. Blige took the stage during her Vegas residency wearing a look by Fjolla Haxhismajli, paired with jewels by House of Emmanuele and styled by Jeremy Haynes. The ensemble featured a fitted silhouette with crystal embellishments that reflected the stage lights, complementing her signature performance presence.

She was joined onstage by The Lox, adding a nostalgic moment to the set as the crowd responded to the surprise appearance. Along with the performance, Blige shared a message with fans, saying, “Keep your peace. Stay empowered. Love on you. And whoever don’t like you: 🖕🏾.”

She also slipped on a custom Todd Fisher look with Jennifer Le x Disco Daddy bedazzled boots:

Beauty for the night included makeup by Merrell Hollis, hair by Jazmin, and nails by Coca Michelle, completing the look for the stage.

Which look is your fave?

🎥: @jpasc24