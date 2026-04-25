On the Scene at the 2026 Studio Museum in Harlem Luncheon Featuring Jerri Devard, Tracy Reese, Nicole Ari Parker, and More!

Culture, community, and style converged at the 2026 Studio Museum in Harlem luncheon.

Each year, the luncheon serves as both a cultural gathering and a fundraising initiative, supporting emerging Black artists and educational programming. The event draws a mix of creatives, patrons, and tastemakers who arrive in looks that reflect both the season and the significance of the occasion.

Spring fashion took focus, with attendees opting for floral dresses, lightweight fabrics, and vibrant color palettes. From tailored separates to flowing silhouettes, guests embraced the freedom of the unofficial dress code, pairing their looks with statement accessories that completed each look.

Beyond the fashion, the luncheon underscores the museum’s mission to nurture the next generation of talent while honoring the cultural contributions of Black artists.

Learn more at StudioMuseum.org and see more photos by Salvatore Demaio below:

Tonya Lewis Lee, Crystal McCrary

Legendary Damon

📸: Salvatore Demaio