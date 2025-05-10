What to Wear to the Studio Museum in Harlem 2025 Luncheon Featuring Aisha McShaw, Claire Sulmers in Atelier Ndigo, Marva Smalls in Issey Miyake, Jerri Devard in Max Mara, and More!

Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene at the 2025 Studio Museum in Harlem luncheon!

The annual affair is a celebration of art, culture, and community—raising vital funds to support emerging Black artists and education initiatives.

Each year, stylish guests show up in support of a great cause, dressed to impress. Though there is no official dress code, guest tend to lean heavily into the Spring theme with floral frocks, summery dresses, and fabulous bomb accessories to boot! This year, as in previous years, it rained (!), which for some meant swapping out the Spring cocktail dresses for smart suits and long sleeved separates.

Take a look:

Lina Darrisaw

Jerri Devard and Eula Smith

Aisha McShaw

Nyssa Lee

As for me, I slipped on a custom dress by Atelier Ndigo, a Haitian brand out of Miami.

Between the Met Gala and BET, I did not have time to think about a look, but I think my dress fit the Spring Floral theme well!

Thank you to my girls Azhar and Aaliyah for always making sure FBD is in the building for this seriously stylish event!



See more pix here:

What do you think?

Images: Salvatore DeMaio