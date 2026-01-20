Mary J. Blige Promoted her MJB X Vegas Residency in a Brown Sergio Hudson Look

Grammy Award winning artist Mary J. Blige visited the Today Show to announce her upcoming, “My Life, My Story” Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Vegas during May and July 2026.

Still at the top of her game both artistically, and fashionably, for her special appearance Mary opted for a rich chocolate brown Sergio Hudson look that was modern and chic.

Side Note: If you’ve ever seen Mary J. Blige perform in person, then you know you’re in for a treat.

From her signature two-step move, to her mean boot game, and outstanding outfits, fans may want to brace themselves. And if her Sergio Hudson ensemble is any indication of what’s to come, then we’re certain her performances will turn into a fabulous spectacle.

Sergio Hudson perfectly framed Mary as the living legend she is in a monochromatic ensemble that couldn’t have been more appealing for her TV appearance. Her brown strapless leather bustier top was layered over a brown long-sleeve shirt and matching tie. Mary’s wide-leg pants carved out her shape while still maintaining class and modesty.

She accessorized with gold Sister Love Sun Goddess Hoops designed by Simone Smith. Her wrist was frozen with layered diamond rings and bracelets that enhanced her red stiletto nails.

Mary’s sultry chocolate glam was radiant with a dreamy glow and a subtle smokey finish. The shimmer of her cheeks complimented her chocolate-kissed lips that looked meticulously polished.

Ultimately, we thought Mary J. Blige owned this look from head to toe! She recently enjoyed her 55th birthday on January 11th, so it’s great to see her still performing, and looking healthy.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit : @Sonejr