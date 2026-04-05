Blue, Rumi, Jay Z and Beyonce Spied All Over Paris by Vendetta Dailly

The Knowles-Carter clan have touched down in Paris for Spring Break, and have been spied all over the city by Vendetta Dailly, shopping it up and attending brand launches.

Rumi and Blue were spied perfume shopping, with Rumi in a Paris sweatshirt, and Blue in a Brazil jersey, Timberland boots, and a vintage Louis Vuitton bag.

Jay Z toasted to his Ace of Spades champagne at a cool pop up in the Parisian streets.

Blue has been shopping it up! She hit the store wearing a Deja Blue tee and another vintage Louis Vuitton bag.

Vendetta has been trying to catch Beyonce herself, but she has been elusive, hiding behind umbrellas. Perhaps she is doing fittings for her Met Gala look and everything is top secret?

We can only wonder.

Stay tuned for more from the Carters in Paris!