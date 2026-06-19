Angela Oakley Wore a Custom New York Knicks Jersey Gown by Hauzzavier

Angela Oakley is making her mark on the fashion scene with a custom look that perfectly bridges sports and style.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 star stepped out in a custom New York Knicks jersey gown designed by Hauzzavier, a look styled by Leah Taylor and adorned with rhinestones by King of Bling. The blue mermaid silhouette featured her husband’s iconic number 34, paying tribute to Knicks legend Charles Oakley.

The design concept was brought to life by stylist Leah Taylor, with the rhinestone detailing adding an extra layer of glamour to the sports-inspired look.

The gown arrives at a fitting time, as the New York Knicks recently clinched their first NBA Championship, making the tribute all the more meaningful.

Photo Credit: @jasonhowardnyc