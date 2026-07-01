Interview Highlights from the 2026 BET Awards: Ari Fletcher, Yung Miami, Eva Marcille, and More!

The 2026 BET Awards brought out some of the biggest names in entertainment, and Fashion Bomb Daily was on the scene capturing exclusive interviews with celebrities, influencers, and style stars. From Ari Fletcher and Yung Miami to Eva Marcille and more, our red carpet conversations covered fashion, career milestones, and what Fashion Bomb Daily means to the culture. Watch the highlights below and catch some of the best moments from an unforgettable weekend.

Yung Miami said that her dress was inspired by the Miami Sunset. She added that her song Spend Dat was, “For the hood. I’m so happy to see people having fun and enjoying themselves.”

Eva Marcille talked about her big chop and her cute Muehleder outfit.

Ari Fletcher gave us the rundown on her vintage Roberto Cavalli outfit and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Mya showcased her all black look because she said it was, “Clean, collected, classic, black. Black is beautiful and timeless.”

Chelley offered tips to Love Island future contestants.

Kordell and Serena offered a bit of relationship advice.

When asked about the state of female rap, Salt from Salt N Pepa said, “When we were coming up, there were way more of a variety of voices and things that were being expressed as women. There’s so much more to us. Lauryn Hill was the consciousness, Salt n Pepa was fun, fashion and femininity, Missy Elliott was the innovator, Queen Latifah was the Queen. As proud as I am that women are still doing their thing, I’d love for the pendulum to swing in the middle a little bit more. Get a little more voices that are being celebrated.” Agreed!

Monaleo was being rushed, but she had to stop by and show some love.

Kym Whitley said the key to longevity was being nice and willing to recreate yourself.

Last, but not least, we asked everyone what Fashion Bomb Daily means to them. Behold, some of our favorite responses from Dess Dior, Pretty Vee, Swaelee, and more:

Which interview was your fave?

Interview: Ashley Dunn