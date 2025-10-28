Who Wore It Better? Tyler Perry vs Brandy in Louis Vuitton’s $101,000 Pearl-Embroidered Damier Coat

At Vogue World 2025, Tyler Perry made a striking appearance wearing the same Louis Vuitton pearl-embroidered Damier coat that Brandy donned on her The Boy Is Mine Tour.

The $101,000 made-to-order statement piece, intricately detailed with over 200,000 pearls, is a standout from Pharrell Williams’ debut collection for the French luxury house.

While Perry opted for a classic and refined approach—pairing the embellished coat with black tailored trousers and sleek shoes—Brandy took a more performance-ready route, styled by Ashley Sean Thomas in a black suit, button-down shirt, and tie, adding an androgynous edge to the look.

The coat itself merges precision tailoring with bold artistry, showcasing Louis Vuitton’s craftsmanship under Pharrell’s visionary leadership.

Both stars undeniably brought their own flair to the ensemble—but who wore it better?

📸: Getty

Other standout appearances at the event included Monica Denise in Sir Baba Jagne styled by Kollin Carter, and Lizzo in LaQuan Smith with a Brandon Blackwood bag—all proudly representing Black designers.