The Top 5 Looks from Vogue World: Hollywood — Tyler Perry in Louis Vuitton, Mindy Kaling in Hermes, Halle Bailey in Lever Couture, and More!

Last night, the stars aligned in Los Angeles for Vogue World: Hollywood, a spectacular runway-meets-red-carpet experience celebrating fashion through the decades. The event brought together icons, creatives, and designers who redefined the intersection of film and fashion. From sculptural silhouettes to cinematic glamour, here are the top five looks that stole the show.

1. Tyler Perry in Louis Vuitton

Tyler Perry made a commanding entrance in a black-and-white checkered coat by Louis Vuitton, designed under the creative direction of Pharrell Williams. The striking pattern and sharp tailoring paid homage to old Hollywood elegance with a modern twist, offering one of the most memorable menswear moments of the evening. He grabbed pix with Lizzo, who wore Laquan Smith, and Taraji P. Henson, who kept it sporty in Off White.

2. Halle Bailey in Lever Couture



Halle Bailey exuded ethereal beauty in a copper-hued Lever Couture gown that flowed like liquid art. The gown’s intricate tulle layers and sculptural draping captured the spirit of fantasy and femininity, evoking the cinematic elegance that Vogue World was built to celebrate.

3. Mindy Kaling in Hermès

Mindy Kaling embraced understated sophistication in a quilted beige halter dress from Hermès Spring 2026. Styled with a Bulgari Serpenti Forever top-handle bag and brown Christian Louboutin pumps, the look exemplified quiet luxury and refined minimalism, showing that subtlety can still steal the show.

4. Tracee Ellis Ross in Givenchy



Tracee Ellis Ross brought avant-garde drama to the carpet in an oversized trench coat by Givenchy paired with fringed heels and statement crystal jewelry. The voluminous silhouette and confident styling reflected Ross’s signature ability to blend art and fashion seamlessly.

5. Davine Joy in Christian Siriano

Davine made a striking entrance in a custom Christian Siriano creation that embodied bold sophistication. The look featured a sculpted black velvet bodice with a plunging neckline that accentuated her silhouette, paired with a voluminous metallic polka-dot skirt that added drama and flair. Styled with black opera gloves, a matching wide-brim hat, and statement jewelry, the ensemble channeled vintage glamour with a modern edge—an unmistakable nod to Siriano’s mastery of dramatic couture. The overall effect was powerful, theatrical, and unapologetically fashion-forward—perfectly in step with the spirit of Vogue World: Hollywood.

Check out a few more looks from the night below:

Viola Davis in Swarovski

Fashion, cinema, and creativity converged under the California sun, marking another unforgettable chapter in Vogue’s global series. From Perry’s bold tailoring to Bailey’s sculptural couture, Vogue World: Hollywood proved once again that fashion is the true star of every story.

Who had your favorite look from the evening?

Images: Getty