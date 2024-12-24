Faby’s 2024: Vote for Most Fashionable Man of the Year Featuring Tyler Perry, Usher, Colman Domingo, and More!

Posted by ravennew
Posted on

And just like that, the year is coming to an end! Where did the time go?

Fabys 2024 Most Fashionable Man Of The Year Featuring Lil Baby NLE Choppa More

We are kicking off our annual superlative awards, the Fabys, with a rundown of the men who had the flyest ‘fits this year. Want to come to our awards dinner and ceremony during NYFW? RSVP to TheFabys.eventbrite.com. If you just want to vote, do so below:

If you want to read, read on…

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo


Colman Domingo‘s style in 2024 was a vibrant expression of individuality and artistry, reflecting his dynamic personality both on and off the screen. This year, he has embraced a fusion of eclectic patterns and textures, often pairing tailored suits with bold accessories that make a statement. His color palette ranges from rich jewel tones to striking monochromes, showcasing his ability to play with contrasts while maintaining an air of sophistication.

5A430923 4CFA 4ED0 93ED 60C559B5160A

Whether attending film premieres or fashion events, Domingo’s looks are thoughtfully curated, often incorporating elements of streetwear that add a modern twist. His fearless approach to fashion not only highlights his creative spirit but also inspires others to embrace their unique styles with confidence!


Usher

Fabys 2024 Most Fashionable Man Of The Year Featuring Lil Baby NLE Choppa More Usher


Whether on stage or off, Usher‘s 2024 fashion choices resonate with his artistic vision and reinvigorate the connection between music and style. Usher’s 2024 tour has been a dazzling showcase of his aesthetic evolution, blending classic elegance with contemporary flair. Throughout the tour, he has effortlessly transitioned from sleek, tailored suits that exude sophistication to bold streetwear ensembles that capture the essence of modern urban culture. His use of vibrant colors and unique textures reflects a playful yet refined flair, making each outfit a statement in its own right. Accessories like oversized sunglasses and statement jewelry added an extra layer of charisma, while his ever-present confidence ties his looks together, embodying the essence of a true style icon.

A7ACD9D5 4B68 42E1 AA30 CD8FAD6A66F2

Jan-Michael Quammie

43BC2B6F 5D61 41A7 BF7B DF10237C08A0
@SterlingPics

Fat Joe

Fabys 2024 Most Fashionable Man Of The Year Featuring Lil Baby NLE Choppa More Fat Joe

In 2024, Fat Joe continues to dominate both the music scene and the fashion world with his distinctive style that effortlessly blends streetwear and high fashion. Known for his larger-than-life personality, he embraces bold colors and oversized silhouettes, often pairing graphic tees with statement jackets that reflect his vibrant persona. This year, he has been spotted sporting sleek joggers and designer sneakers, bringing a modern twist to classic hip-hop aesthetics. Accessories play a crucial role in his looks, with chunky gold chains and eye-catching hats that add a touch of je ne sais quoi to his outfits. Fat Joe’s style is not just about looking good; it’s a celebration of his roots and a testament to his evolution as an artist, making him a true trendsetter in the industry. Many of the rappers looks are styled and inspired by his daughter Azariah Cartagena.

899CEA67 0892 47AB A4E3 452FAB2491B5

via: Instagram

A7546108 7EBE 4245 B4EE 4FE002B51728

via: IG

In 2024, Steve Harvey continues to be a beacon of classic elegance and sharp style, solidifying his status as a fashion icon. Renowned for his impeccable tailoring, he has been seen donning a variety of suits that showcase bold patterns and rich colors, perfectly blending traditional sophistication with contemporary flair. His signature look often features well-fitted suits paired with coordinating shirts, creating a polished appearance that commands attention. Additionally, Steve isn’t shy about experimenting with accessories, often sporting distinctive pocket squares, bags, shades, and stylish shoes that elevate his outfits. With his charismatic presence and keen fashion sense, Steve Harvey remains a standout figure, effortlessly embodying the essence of refined masculinity in 2024.

1555EDA6 7CAD 4D32 8583 330F2143756D

People Magazine

CF3F0AA0 50FD 435D BE04 53281DB9381E

GQ magazine

8C8870A5 AFA9 463F 8E89 A7AC3EA43AC4

Offset

Offset

In 2024, Offset‘s style is a bold fusion of high fashion and streetwear, showcasing his dynamic personality and artistic flair. Known for his love of vibrant colors and eye-catching patterns, he often pairs designer pieces with unique accessories that make a statement. His looks, expertly styled by renowned fashion stylist Kollin Carter, features everything from oversized jackets to tailored trousers, all complemented by luxury sneakers and striking jewelry. Offset’s ability to blend edgy elements with sophistication keeps him at the forefront of contemporary fashion, making him a true trendsetter in the hip-hop scene.

162DDAC0 522A 4335 A3AB 21C7A5142DFB

IG/Reproduction

8DB1CE55 76B1 474F B844 9A834BCB2C92

The Rock

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continues to embody a blend of charisma and confidence that defines his overall style. Known for his electric personality, he effortlessly merges classic Hollywood glamour with a modern twist. At the red carpet premiere of his highly anticipated movie “Red One,” The Rock stunned in a tailored deep crimson suit that perfectly complemented the festive theme of the film, paired with a crisp white shirt and sleek black dress shoes. His signature smile and a touch of understated jewelry added a personal flair, showcasing not just his style but also his vibrant personality, making him a standout presence on the red carpet.

59069F4D BED1 480F 80D3 4EBCD8E89FA1

Amanda WestCott/IG

AFFC2BF5 8E16 49CA 8137 277A80A320D8
536B28B2 B1A5 47CC 8FC1 A15B180880F0

ASAP Rocky

FD486A92 B2D1 4D05 A7DC AEF14458DA90

In 2024, ASAP Rocky continues to push the boundaries of fashion, blending streetwear with high couture in an effortlessly chic manner. His style is characterized by a fearless mix of bold colors, oversized silhouettes, and unique textures, showcasing his artistic flair and keen eye for trends. Whether he’s rocking a tailored suit with unexpected accessories or a casual ensemble layered with statement pieces, Rocky’s approach to fashion reflects his individuality and creativity, making him a standout figure in the contemporary style landscape.

F792C2A1 089B 4CAA 974B 307F3AABCCEF
BB73ABF2 AC5F 450B 8B79 EA7573A7CFB2

Will Smith embodied a more classic yet modern sophistication in 2024. His overall style seamlessly fuses timeless elegance with contemporary elements, often seen in tailored suits that highlight his physique and charismatic presence. Smith isn’t afraid to experiment with colors and patterns, often opting for vibrant hues and unique prints that exude confidence. His polished looks are complemented by carefully chosen accessories, making him a symbol of refined style that resonates with both his cinematic legacy and his personal brand.

065AC489 07B9 4CA3 97E6 1BDBEAF526BD
908A87C7 5CC1 44B2 9B11 8E3DE9DC80B9

Jas Davis

4621292A 7BD3 4559 A645 B8FF092ACD71

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry


Tyler Perry’s style reflected a blend of sophistication and comfort, showcasing his evolution as a fashion icon. Known for his sharp tailoring, Perry often opts for well-fitted suits in rich fabrics and bold colors that accentuate his stature. He effortlessly combines classic elegance with modern flair, frequently incorporating stylish accessories like hats and statement shoes to complete his looks. Perry’s fashion choices not only highlight his personal brand but also convey a sense of confidence and approachability, making him a prominent figure on the red carpet and beyond

75380A97 C6E9 48C0 B30D 3575ABCCDB5B
360B809D 3A8D 4B0C 8EDB 314EF560508F
B73A8C70 9476 426B 9DE2 60BB5D1A4D90

Gunna

N Fabys 2024 Most Fashionable Man Of The Year Featuring Lil Baby NLE Choppa More

Gunna, in 2024, continues to solidify his status as a trendsetter in the music and fashion world with his distinctive streetwear aesthetic. His style features a mix of luxury and casual elements, often seen in oversized silhouettes, vibrant patterns, and high-end designer pieces. Gunna’s penchant for layering and accessorizing with bold jewelry and unique footwear adds an artistic touch to his outfits. With a keen eye for detail and an ability to blend high fashion with everyday wear, Gunna remains a dynamic force in contemporary style, setting trends that resonate with a diverse audience.

5E2F0B16 6CD3 43B1 8A66 1D8C6EFBCD7A

Instagram

ED6A13ED 2E14 48DB 8F70 47655FD77202
3AB312F8 6326 45F6 B182 D05AFB5E79B7

NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa‘s style reflects his energetic persona and youthful vibe, merging streetwear with a hint of luxury. Known for his bold fashion choices, he often sports vibrant colors and eye-catching patterns that stand out in any crowd. Whether he’s rocking oversized hoodies, designer sneakers, or statement accessories, Choppa infuses his outfits with a sense of playfulness and individuality. His ability to mix casual elements with high-end pieces makes his style both relatable and aspirational for his fans, showcasing a modern take on hip-hop fashion.

08C0B5D1 DEB6 4A41 833E 8D86DB099874
F1F03645 C3B5 4877 8DE9 DBAB004722AC

Lil Baby

Lil Baby

Lil Baby continues to embody a polished and refined approach to street style in 2024. His fashion choices often feature tailored options, such as fitted suits and sleek jackets, complemented by high-quality materials and clean lines. Lil Baby’s style is characterized by a minimalist aesthetic, often accented with bold accessories like statement chains and designer sneakers that add a touch of flair without overpowering his look. This balance of sophistication and urban edge not only highlights his status as a leading figure in the music industry but also cements his role as a fashion icon in contemporary culture.

57D5FB96 C498 461B B015 9159249466DA

Via: Spotify

4E834B2B CDDD 4560 9165 9E6EFD551177

Instagram

After taking a deeper dive into these fashionable men and their styles from this year, which Fashion Bomb Man had the hottest looks in 2024?

Vote below:

And RSVP to TheFabys.eventbrite.com. Want to sponsor? Email events@FashionBombDaily.com.

