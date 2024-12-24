Faby’s 2024: Vote for Most Fashionable Man of the Year Featuring Tyler Perry, Usher, Colman Domingo, and More!

And just like that, the year is coming to an end! Where did the time go?

Colman Domingo



Colman Domingo‘s style in 2024 was a vibrant expression of individuality and artistry, reflecting his dynamic personality both on and off the screen. This year, he has embraced a fusion of eclectic patterns and textures, often pairing tailored suits with bold accessories that make a statement. His color palette ranges from rich jewel tones to striking monochromes, showcasing his ability to play with contrasts while maintaining an air of sophistication.

Whether attending film premieres or fashion events, Domingo’s looks are thoughtfully curated, often incorporating elements of streetwear that add a modern twist. His fearless approach to fashion not only highlights his creative spirit but also inspires others to embrace their unique styles with confidence!

Usher

Whether on stage or off, Usher‘s 2024 fashion choices resonate with his artistic vision and reinvigorate the connection between music and style. Usher’s 2024 tour has been a dazzling showcase of his aesthetic evolution, blending classic elegance with contemporary flair. Throughout the tour, he has effortlessly transitioned from sleek, tailored suits that exude sophistication to bold streetwear ensembles that capture the essence of modern urban culture. His use of vibrant colors and unique textures reflects a playful yet refined flair, making each outfit a statement in its own right. Accessories like oversized sunglasses and statement jewelry added an extra layer of charisma, while his ever-present confidence ties his looks together, embodying the essence of a true style icon. Jan-Michael Quammie @SterlingPics Fat Joe In 2024, Fat Joe continues to dominate both the music scene and the fashion world with his distinctive style that effortlessly blends streetwear and high fashion. Known for his larger-than-life personality, he embraces bold colors and oversized silhouettes, often pairing graphic tees with statement jackets that reflect his vibrant persona. This year, he has been spotted sporting sleek joggers and designer sneakers, bringing a modern twist to classic hip-hop aesthetics. Accessories play a crucial role in his looks, with chunky gold chains and eye-catching hats that add a touch of je ne sais quoi to his outfits. Fat Joe’s style is not just about looking good; it’s a celebration of his roots and a testament to his evolution as an artist, making him a true trendsetter in the industry. Many of the rappers looks are styled and inspired by his daughter Azariah Cartagena. via: Instagram via: IG In 2024, Steve Harvey continues to be a beacon of classic elegance and sharp style, solidifying his status as a fashion icon. Renowned for his impeccable tailoring, he has been seen donning a variety of suits that showcase bold patterns and rich colors, perfectly blending traditional sophistication with contemporary flair. His signature look often features well-fitted suits paired with coordinating shirts, creating a polished appearance that commands attention. Additionally, Steve isn’t shy about experimenting with accessories, often sporting distinctive pocket squares, bags, shades, and stylish shoes that elevate his outfits. With his charismatic presence and keen fashion sense, Steve Harvey remains a standout figure, effortlessly embodying the essence of refined masculinity in 2024. People Magazine GQ magazine Offset In 2024, Offset‘s style is a bold fusion of high fashion and streetwear, showcasing his dynamic personality and artistic flair. Known for his love of vibrant colors and eye-catching patterns, he often pairs designer pieces with unique accessories that make a statement. His looks, expertly styled by renowned fashion stylist Kollin Carter, features everything from oversized jackets to tailored trousers, all complemented by luxury sneakers and striking jewelry. Offset’s ability to blend edgy elements with sophistication keeps him at the forefront of contemporary fashion, making him a true trendsetter in the hip-hop scene. IG/Reproduction The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continues to embody a blend of charisma and confidence that defines his overall style. Known for his electric personality, he effortlessly merges classic Hollywood glamour with a modern twist. At the red carpet premiere of his highly anticipated movie “Red One,” The Rock stunned in a tailored deep crimson suit that perfectly complemented the festive theme of the film, paired with a crisp white shirt and sleek black dress shoes. His signature smile and a touch of understated jewelry added a personal flair, showcasing not just his style but also his vibrant personality, making him a standout presence on the red carpet.

ASAP Rocky

In 2024, ASAP Rocky continues to push the boundaries of fashion, blending streetwear with high couture in an effortlessly chic manner. His style is characterized by a fearless mix of bold colors, oversized silhouettes, and unique textures, showcasing his artistic flair and keen eye for trends. Whether he’s rocking a tailored suit with unexpected accessories or a casual ensemble layered with statement pieces, Rocky’s approach to fashion reflects his individuality and creativity, making him a standout figure in the contemporary style landscape.

Will Smith embodied a more classic yet modern sophistication in 2024. His overall style seamlessly fuses timeless elegance with contemporary elements, often seen in tailored suits that highlight his physique and charismatic presence. Smith isn’t afraid to experiment with colors and patterns, often opting for vibrant hues and unique prints that exude confidence. His polished looks are complemented by carefully chosen accessories, making him a symbol of refined style that resonates with both his cinematic legacy and his personal brand.

Tyler Perry



Tyler Perry’s style reflected a blend of sophistication and comfort, showcasing his evolution as a fashion icon. Known for his sharp tailoring, Perry often opts for well-fitted suits in rich fabrics and bold colors that accentuate his stature. He effortlessly combines classic elegance with modern flair, frequently incorporating stylish accessories like hats and statement shoes to complete his looks. Perry’s fashion choices not only highlight his personal brand but also convey a sense of confidence and approachability, making him a prominent figure on the red carpet and beyond

Gunna

Gunna, in 2024, continues to solidify his status as a trendsetter in the music and fashion world with his distinctive streetwear aesthetic. His style features a mix of luxury and casual elements, often seen in oversized silhouettes, vibrant patterns, and high-end designer pieces. Gunna’s penchant for layering and accessorizing with bold jewelry and unique footwear adds an artistic touch to his outfits. With a keen eye for detail and an ability to blend high fashion with everyday wear, Gunna remains a dynamic force in contemporary style, setting trends that resonate with a diverse audience.

NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa‘s style reflects his energetic persona and youthful vibe, merging streetwear with a hint of luxury. Known for his bold fashion choices, he often sports vibrant colors and eye-catching patterns that stand out in any crowd. Whether he’s rocking oversized hoodies, designer sneakers, or statement accessories, Choppa infuses his outfits with a sense of playfulness and individuality. His ability to mix casual elements with high-end pieces makes his style both relatable and aspirational for his fans, showcasing a modern take on hip-hop fashion.

Lil Baby

Lil Baby continues to embody a polished and refined approach to street style in 2024. His fashion choices often feature tailored options, such as fitted suits and sleek jackets, complemented by high-quality materials and clean lines. Lil Baby’s style is characterized by a minimalist aesthetic, often accented with bold accessories like statement chains and designer sneakers that add a touch of flair without overpowering his look. This balance of sophistication and urban edge not only highlights his status as a leading figure in the music industry but also cements his role as a fashion icon in contemporary culture.

