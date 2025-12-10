You ask, we answer! Cardi B wore a Custom Candice Cuoco Dress with Rene Caovilla Sandals for Stefon Diggs Birthday

You ask, we answer! @brandy_larrimore says, “We must know who made this dress.”

Cardi B was recently captured celebrating her beau Stefon Diggs 32nd birthday in Miami this month, and all we can say is her snatch game is unbelievable.

The “Outside” rapper who just gave birth to a baby boy last month looked absolutely incredible in a black custom Candice Cuoco knit dress that was hip-hugging with a deep plunge neckline.

What took her look from a simple black dress to perhaps an iconic dress was the gold chain detailing that was daring and risqué. With an open back and large chain cutouts, Cardi’s backside was on full display highlighting her coke bottle shape. Her stylist Kollin Carter styled this statement look with gold jewels, a woven clutch and Rene Caovilla sandals.

The man of the hour, Stefon Diggs looked smitten with Cardi B as he danced with her, embraced her, and showed his affection. Also known for his style, Diggs opted for a navy military-style jacket that had gold details and red sleeves. He paired his jacket with mid-wash jeans, and black boots.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs looked like a match made in heaven at his 32nd birthday celebration. We love a come back story, and it’s great to see their love burning bright.

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction