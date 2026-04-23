You Ask, We Answer! Bernice Burgos in Orange and Pink Dipetsa Wetlook Dress for Birthday Celebration



You ask, we answer! @tashell_amoy says, “Hey Dolls can you tell me where Bernice dress is from please”

Bernice Burgos celebrated her birthday wearing a $7,300 Dipetsa wetlook dress designed in a pink and orange sunset gradient. The look featured the brand’s signature draped construction with a halter-style neckline, a plunging cutout bodice, and a sheer, floor-length skirt that created a fluid, layered effect.

The fabric appeared to mimic a water-soaked finish, a defining element of Dipetsa’s wetlook technique, giving the dress a glossy, sculpted appearance. The gradient blended soft lavender, coral, and peach tones, adding dimension to the silhouette.

She paired the dress with Rene Caovilla heels and a Chanel mini bag, keeping her accessories coordinated within the warm color palette.

Styled by Naya Ashley, the look balanced the bold cutouts with flowing fabric for contrast.

What do you think?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction