After a successful political career, President Biden has officially passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris, endorsing her as the Democratic nominee Sunday evening.

In a tweet posted to his X account, the President shared “Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this“

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

The news was met with support from many US citizens acknowledging Biden’s tremendous legacy in politics over the past 5 decades, and political officials endorsing and standing behind Harris.

In fact, Harris has already made measurable strides within the first day- breaking a fundraising record with $81 million in the 24-hour period since Biden’s announcement.

With a dedicated focus on the US Health Care System, women’s reproductive freedom, education equity, climate change and economic policies, Kamala is the next best candidate to lead our country. She has proven over the past 4-years in her Vice President role that she is capable of effectively co-leading our nation, while doing so in style.

Ahead, see our ‘top 4’ favorite Kamala Harris looks over the course of her time in office as the Vice President.

1. Custom Christopher Rogers

During the inaugural ceremony on January 20, 2021, Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn in wearing a brilliant purple Christopher Rogers coat with pearls by a Puerto Rican-American designer named Wilfredo Rosado. We love how Harris opted for designers of color for such a historical moment, giving them a spotlight for a lifetime.

2. Custom Sergio Hudson

On another occasion at the White House Correspondents Dinner in April 2023, Kamala Harris dazzled in a custom blue Sergio Hudson sequins gown that shimmered and glistened throughout the evening. Accompanied by her husband Douglas Emhoff of 10 years, VP Harris looked absolutely incredible and exquisite.

3. Custom Christian Siriano

If anyone know’s how to wear a suit, it’s certainly Vice President Kamala Harris! During the State of the Union address, the VP wore a custom maroon suit by Christian Siriano with a matching silk charmeuse top. Not only did Harris looked sophisticated and polished but she evoked strength and power.

4. Custom LaQuan Smith

Yesterday, Harris made quite an entrance during her first official visit to her campaign headquarters on Monday as she walked out to Beyoncé’s song “Freedom.” Back in August 2023, Harris looked stunning on her way to Beyonce’s Renaissance tour in a gold LaQuan Smith sequin top that she styled with white trousers. Not only was this look fabulously appropriate and a home run, but it was an indicator that she understood the Renaissance assignment.

We love to see Madam VP Kamala Harris leading in style!

To donate to Vice President Kama Harris campaign, CLICK HERE!

Photo Credit: Getty, IG/Reproduction