Happy Friday!

So I was recently in Paris for the Olympics! While abroad, I decided to visit Official Honey Hand, an extremely skilled hairstylist out of London who specializes in making natural looking short wigs. My hair is in this weird ‘in between’ growing out stage (those who get perfect platinum pixies know what I mean). Basically about 2 months after you get your hair dyed, your hair starts to grow out significantly. You could dye it again, but in most cases it will be too short, so you typically have to wait another month before you can get it done again. It’s just a growing out phase that is not the cutest…so I decided to take the Eurostar and take my chances.

2.5 hours on the train, a couple Ubers, and 4 hours in Honey Hand’s chair, and voila…

It’s gonna take some getting used to, but I guess it was time for a change. Honey Hand (her name is Hannah) and I decided to collaborate on a post, and it has received almost 3.6 Million plays and 40,000 likes!

It looks like I’ll be going back to wigs this Fall! My real hair has taken a beating from all the platinum. I think in this next season, I’m going to focus on nursing my hair back to health and using protective styles like wigs and braids yet again. If you’d like me to wear your hair brand and collaborate on a viral post, Email bo**@cl***********.com.

What do you think?