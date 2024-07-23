After just being spied yachting in Hamptons last month, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were recently captured ‘stying and profiling‘ on a private plane together.

In true summer fashion, Bonnie and Clyde opted for fresh white and blue hues. Jay-Z was all smiles while rocking a white crew neck top with light blue denim jeans and a white slouchy bucket hat. His black aviator shades, diamond necklace and iced out watch let us know ‘he’s all about the benjamins’.

Bey, on the other hand served paisley realness in a navy and white Golden Goose set that included an oversize $540 paisley print pajama shirt with the matching $480 pants.

Inspired by the original bandana print, Yonce’s Golden Goose set was made in Italy and had a flowy silhouette. Her shirt featured mother-of-pearl buttons and a detachable logo patch for added wow-factor.

She accessorized with a custom cream and white cowboy hat, skinny rectangular shades, and a $6,000 blue Bottega Veneta large Intrecciato duffle bag.

The ‘Freedom’ singer diamond earrings felt so chic next to her bold red lip. We thought Beyonce looked so fierce in this Golden Goose look and even off stage, she’s still coming through with the looks!

What say You? Hot! or Hmm…?

