The beautiful Zendaya has been spotted around Europe promoting her latest tennis film ‘Challengers’, and she has looked absolutely incredible in her all-white ensembles.

While in Milan, the Oakland native attended a press conference and opted for a pristine white Ralph Lauren dress that was formerly modeled by the legendary Cindy Crawford in 1992. She completed her look with a white pointy toe stiletto and accessorized with Bulgari jewels, styled by Luxury law.

If there’s one thing, we know Celebrity Stylist Luxury Law has, it’s a sketch hunny! While Zendaya was promoting her latest film, Law ensured that she was on theme with the hottest tennis inspired outfits.

On another occasion while attending a sport event in Monte Carlo, Zendaya slayed the scene in a Brunello Cucinelli Fall 2023 RTW collection. The actress posed in a white cable knit polo sweater, with a maxi skirt and nude heels from the Italian luxury brand.

Remaining in character, Zendaya was also captured in a look by On that included a sleeveless white-collar top with a pleated tennis skirt and the chicest white sneakers.

Zendaya has beauty, brains and humility, and we’re excited to see her career flourish and thrive in the world of film.

Which Zendaya look was your favorite?

Photo Credit: Getty/ IG Reproduction