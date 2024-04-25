Alicia Keys and Phaedra Parks are the link up we didn’t know we needed. The two posed together in Beverely Hills to celebrate Key’s new skin care line called “Keys Soul Care” that’s available on Amazon.

Both ladies looked absolutely exquisite in feminine silhouettes that showed off their curvaceous curves. It’s also great to see Parks back on the scene as she was a fan-favorite on the Real Housewives of Atlanta and has now become a hit reality star on the Married 2 Medicine franchise.

Opting for a deep purple hue, Alicia Keys wore a long sleeve ‘The Attico’ dress that had statements silver buttons down the front. She paired her look with tall white boots and kept her accessories to a minimum with oversize silver hoops.

Contrary to Keys, Phaedra opted for a brown ‘House of CB’ dress that featured a built-in corset with a bodycon textured bottom. Parks dangling embellished earrings and snakeskin heels compliment her platinum blonde strands that perfectly shaped her face.

Both Alicia Keys and Phaedra Parks embodied ethereal beauty while posing next to one another, and we hope this isn’t the last that we see of these two together.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction