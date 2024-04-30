Our Fashion Bomb CEO, Claire Sulmers took a girl’s trip to Paris and Belgium this month, and of course she was a showstopper in the hottest looks.

The best part of her fashionable ensembles was her stylish Silver & Riley handbags. With luxury at her fingertips, she interchangeably switched out her handbags for every occasion during her stay in Europe.

While in Belgium, she opted for an oversized red turtleneck sweater, that she paired with black jeggings, and the ‘Classic New Yorker bag’ in soho red from Silver & Riley.

Her crossbody bag, which retails for $1,095 comes in a variety of colors such as Tribeca blue, and fuchsia, and is made from Italian grain calfskin leather.

In addition to her ‘Classic New Yorker’ bag, while posing in front of the glass pyramid at the Louvre Museum in Paris, Sulmers slayed the scene with her Silver & Riley ‘Nola Bucket’ bag in black.

Opting for architectural neatness with a black and white bodysuit that she styled with a leather and white pleated skirt, her $495 circular bag felt innovative yet timeless.

On another adventure in the city of romance, Claire took a stroll near the Eiffel Tower in an urban chic outfit including a denim corset with cargo jeans, that she layered with a cream coat.

Her $395 camel brown ‘Parisian Leather belt bag’ was perhaps the perfect go-to clutch. Whether you choose to wear this clutch bag around your waist, or across your chest, you have limitless options.

While toasting with her girlfriends at their Parisian palace, Sulmers cleaned up exceptionally well in a white Sergio Hudson dress that she belted with a white Alaïa bustier belt in vienne wave calfskin.

Adding contrast to her crisp all white look, Claire paired her look with her Silver & Riley ‘Rio Handle’ bag in bronze metallic.

Retailing for only $595, the ‘Rio Handle’ is the perfect handbag for a night out on the town as it exudes glamour and is an effortless choice.

Sulmers looked ultra fabulous in all her contemporary looks while in Belgium and Paris, and her Silver & Riley handbags were the perfect components to romanticize each look.

Photo Credit: @Jeremy.melloul, @Sswaggaholic, @angieelmyra