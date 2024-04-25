Busta Rhymes represented for Fashion Bomb Men while posing for the ‘gram in a denim-on-denim Amiri look that gave luxury and urban vibes in a sophisticated way.

Busta’s Amiri set which includes a $1,390 Bandana Jacquard Denim Baseball Shirt, and the matching $1,090 straight leg jeans, is 100% cotton and was designed by California designer, Mike Amiri.

Amiri, who originally got his start by creating handcrafted pieces for celebrities to wear on stage, has quickly become popular among celebs such as Chris brown, Gunna, DDG and many more.

The line is known for their deconstructed jeans, leather jackets and flannels, and we thought Busta Rhyme’s pulled off his Bandana Jacquard set exceptionally well.

What say you? Hot! or hmm…?

Photo Credit: IG/Reproduction