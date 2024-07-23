Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are letting us know that they are OUTSIDE all summer long, with the most fashionable looks in rotation.

The ‘Fashion Killa‘ duo who bet on black for the evening, were photographed leaving the Mercer Hotel in New York City on Saturday night.

RiRi wore a black long sleeve top with $1,050 black Vetements distressed jeans and $1,190 embellished Gucci pumps. Her vintage Prada eyewear offered a sporty element to her all black outfit that gave us early 2000 vibes.

Contrary to his superstar bae urban flare, A$AP Rocky suited up with a black double-breasted oversized suit, and statement red tie.

His designer tortoise frames looked timeless, and worked exceptionally well with the color palette of his ensemble.

When it came down to their iconic hair styles, it was great to see Rihanna mirror A$AP Rocky with her neatly done cornrow braids.

While Rocky is known for his signature cornrow braids with intricate designs , this hairstyle was a change for Rihanna who recently debuted her natural curly hair for her ‘Fenty Hair’ campaign.

From their hair, down to their stylish outfits, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky brought the heat for date night in New York.

What say you? Hot! or Hmmm…?

Photo Credit: @Freshmadeit