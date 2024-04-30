

In the realm of glamour and style, Simon I. Smith and Misa Hylton are an undeniable force, and now the two have launched their latest jewelry collaboration entitled, “SIS x MISA Denim and Diamonds collection! “

Smith, who is the founder of Simone I. Smith Jewelry is known for forging the future and staying ahead of the curve with her timeless and elegant pieces. Whether you’re looking for the hottest hoop earrings, or a custom nameplate necklace, her jewelry collection is artfully crafted.

With the iconic and fashionable Misa Hylton by her side, the duo has stepped outside of the box, merging diamonds and denim.

“Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Denim and Diamonds collection offers a refreshing take on contemporary jewelry, blending the rugged charm of denim with the luxurious sparkle of diamonds,” according to a press release. “Each piece is a testament to the creativity and artistry of both brands, embodying a unique fusion of style and substance. “

With denim on denim being a hot commodity this season, this collection comes at the perfect time. Denim has become a staple in the fashion industry over the years, and these chic earrings will undoubtedly enhance your overall look.

Coming in two shapes, including “The Misa Doorknockers” which are a triangle version, and “The Simone Doorknockers” which are rectangular in shape, fashionistas have options.

Both styles retail for $349 on Simoneismith.com, and are18K yellow gold plated. The hand-crafted denim enamel stations, adds exclusivity to these bamboo earrings.

If you are looking to spice up your wardrobe this spring/summer season, the Simon and Misa Doorknockers are an absolute must-have to take your wardrobe up a notch.

You can shop the “SIS x MISA Denim and Diamonds collection! ” by clicking HERE!